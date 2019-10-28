Monday October 28, 2019 - A plane operated by Silverstone Air made an emergency landing in Eldoret’s Moi International Airport after a wheel fell off during take-off.





Making the announcement on Monday, Uasin Gishu County Police Commander, Johnston Ipara, confirmed that 5 passengers and 4 crew onboard the aircraft from Lodwar safely disembarked.





“At about 0930hrs, we did receive a report from our counterparts in Lodwar, that there is one aircraft that had left the airport and it had a technical problem and immediately we did put measures in place to ensure that those who were on board alight safely,” Ipara said.





He said police and aviation authorities are assessing the circumstances that led to the situation.





“The technical problem was that one of the tires on the aircraft’s rear dropped as the aircraft was taking off.”





“But through the h igh training the pilot has undergone, he was able to land safely and in a professional way.”





“I want to inform Kenyans no one was injured, all of them walked out majestically humbly,” he said.





The incident comes barely weeks after another plane belonging to the same company crashed at Wilson Airport on October 11 shortly after take-off for Lamu.





Aviation experts said the aircraft skidded off the runway





See photos from today’s incident