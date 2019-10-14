Monday, October 14, 2019 - Once high flying socialite, Vanessa Chettle, who used to headline events in posh city clubs and hang out with who is who in the social scene, has totally transformed after losing fame and going broke





Since she couldn’t afford the high end life that she used to live in Nairobi after going broke, she re-located to Eldoret where she is struggling with life with a hustler boyfriend.





Vanessa, who is now a mother of two, dresses like a church girl these days.





It’s total transformation for this once high flying socialite.





See these latest pics of Vanessa.