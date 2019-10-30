Wednesday October 30, 2019 -Migori Governor Okoth Obado is deep trouble after killing his lover, Sharon Otieno, and her unborn child in cold blood.





This is after the prosecution lined up 42 witnesses to testify against him and two others over Sharon’s murder.





Appearing before Justice Jessie Lessit on Tuesday, the prosecution stated that some of its key witnesses were under protection.





60-year-old Obado, his assistant Michael Oyamo , 40, and Caspal Obiero , a clerk in Migori County, already denied murdering the 26-year-old Rongo University student and her unborn baby.





The governor was released after paying a bail of Ksh5 million and posting two sureties of Ksh5 million each.





The other two had earlier been denied bail by Justice Lessit, who had ruled that releasing them was likely to disturb public order and peace.





Obiero and Oyamo however, appealed against the decision and were granted a cash bail of Ksh1 million each or an alternative bond of Ksh2 million by the Court of Appeal.



