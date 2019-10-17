An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement MP has faulted Kenyans and politicians who have been questioning ODM party leader, Raila Odinga's silence on keeping the Government in check.





In an interview with Radio Jambo on Wednesday, Mathare MP, Antony Oluoch, said that Raila is within his rights to go silent, especially after being rejected by the very same Kenyans who are now complaining.





Oluoch blamed Jubilee Party supporters for rejecting Raila when he sought to lead the nation to prosperity in 2017, ignoring all the sacrifices he had made for them before the polls.





"For five years, Raila addressed the issues being highlighted by Kenyans now, he held weekly press conferences, but they remained quiet and voted the way they did,”





“(Kwa miaka tano Raila alizungumzia mambo haya ambayo wakenya wanalilia sasa. Ilikua press conference kila wiki lakini wakenya walinyamaza wakapiga kura vile walipiga)," he Oluoch said.





The first time MP further said Jubilee supporters should not complain because Raila Odinga warned them against electing the “dynamic thieves”.



