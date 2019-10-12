Saturday, October 12, 2019- Jubilee Party candidate in Kibra constituency by-elections, McDonald Mariga, was forced to flee for his life after ODM goons attacked his convoy on Saturday afternoon.





The rowdy youth accused Mariga of buying IDs from the residents and vandalized a Toyota Prado branded with the Jubilee colors.





The goons claim that they were forced to take matters into their own hands after they caught one of Mariga’s supporters with Ksh 10 million which was allegedly being used to buy IDs.





However, Jubilee Head of Communication, Albert Mwemusi, has dismissed the allegations and condemned the incident





"We (Jubilee) condemn the incident and assure our members that the incident shall be keenly investigated. I have liaised with Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and we are seeking more information from the ground.





“The Ksh 10 million allegations is nothing but petty lies. No one can walk around with such amount of money. Those are unsensational reports out to tarnish our reputation." Mwemusi said.





This comes days after ODM officials petitioned the electoral commission to publish an updated voter’s register ahead of the November 7 elections.





ODM’s candidate, Imran Okoth, is seen as the favorite but Mariga, who is backed by DP Ruto has been making inroads into the constituency perceived as ODM leader Raila Odinga’s bedrock.













