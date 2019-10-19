Obsession spell



When we are in love with somebody we would certainly desire that person to be in love with us forever. Won’t you covet the feeling of having that special person addicted to you and you only forever? A big YES. But unfortunately, things don’t turn out to be as we plan it always.

There have been incidents where apparently the most committed couples have decided to break up. Now, that’s sad and here comes the magic of obsession spells. These are the most powerful of love spells and if cast right, can make your love stay dedicated to you for lifetime.



One of the most popular obsession spells is the one that ensures that your partner stays committed to you forever. To do the spell, you would need cotton, jar, brown paper, red candle and red pen. Write your & your lover’s name on the paper. Then, you will wrap up the paper in cotton & place it inside your jar. Fill up the remaining portion of the jar with your remaining cotton. Tighten up the jar & place it under the bed. Then, light up the candle and contemplate over your love with full concentration till the candle burns out completely. You must not open or remove the jar from its place as otherwise you will end up breaking the spell.



Another obsession spell is buried love spell. It might help you when you are looking forward to protect your love from the prying souls. It’s a simple thing to do and the things you would need here are- a piece of cloth, paper, pouch, needle and thread, pen or pencil, dirt, earth and apple seed. In regards to the cloth’s color, you can use a white cloth. Sew the paper into your pouch. Then, color up the paper in pink or red. Make 2 pieces & write your name on one & your lover’s name on another. Now, place both of them inside the pouch with dirt and apple seeds. Finally just bury it and make sure never to take it out.



If you have fallen for somebody deeply and now you wish the same person to think about you all the time, there is a special obsession spell for it. To do the spell, you would need 1 small pink or red candle, incense & the name or picture of your crush. You have to do it during waxing moon phase at night. So, find out a secluded calm place & draw the circle. Charge up the small candle with pure intentions and complete concentration- then, start imagining your crush thinking about you non-stop. You have to visualize seeing yourself in their romantic dreams. In short, imagine they are completely into your thoughts round the clock. Then, light up the candle and incense. Sit or lie on your floor & visualize yourself entering into your crush’s brain. Go on visualizing the same thing constantly. As you do so, you are putting your thoughts in the crush’s head. Now, you will chant the spell and then place the person’s name or picture under your candle. Go on visualizing the same till the candle burns out.



