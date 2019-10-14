Monday October 14, 2019

-Former United States President Barrack Obama has congratulated marathoners; Brigid Kosgei and Eliud Kipchoge for breaking world records.





Kipchoge on Saturday became the first human to run 42.6 kilometers in under two hours while Kosgei broke the world women marathon record after clocking 2 hours, 14 minutes and 04 seconds during Sunday's Chicago marathon.





Kosgei has now erased the record previously set by Britain's Paula Radcliffe which stood at 2:15:25 set on April 13, 2003 in London.





In his message, Obama said he is proud of the two athletes, adding that they have put Kenya on the international map.





“Yesterday, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge became the first ever to break two hours. Today in Chicago, Brigid Kosgei set a new women’s world record. Staggering achievements on their own, they’re also remarkable examples of humanity’s ability to endure and keep raising the bar,’’ Obama said in a statement.



