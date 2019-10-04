Nyakunguru villlage in Nyamira county was on Thursday afternoon, October 3, treated to dramatic scenes after a bodaboda rider busting his pregnant wife in bed with his cousin.





Away from their family ties, the two men who are in their early 30s are understood to be friends and often hang out together.





One, identified as Basweti however appears to have his eyes on Job's wife, leading to a secret affair that has lasted for months now.





Job only got wind on the relationship between his wife and the cousin through villagers who confided with him a week ago.





When confronted, the wife, who runs a changaa den within the village solemnly refuted the claims, insisting she would not let another man bed her as she is already pregnant.





“During my search for a way out, I met a friend who had a similar problem and introduced me to a man who helped him with his situation,” said Kob.



At this time, he was ready to take any option that came his way. The instruction his friend gave him was not close to what he was expecting to hear.



“On getting to the man I discovered he was a spell caster. I was shocked because I have not had anything to do with a spell caster in my entire life so I tried to give this man a chance,” said Job.



“I have never believed in spell casting as I thought it will not work for me to catch them in the act.”The second day after visiting Mugwenu Doctors he busted them since they could not separate after the intercourse.



Job was introduced to Dr. Mugwenu, a traditional herbalist, who not only offers traditional healing and herbal services, but is also a self-professed spell caster, with powers to fight off demons and villains.



Dr. Mugwenu, who can be reached on his line +254740637248, says he possesses skills in metaphysical healing, psychic skills, divination and foretelling through ancestors and forefathers, within the traditional and native setting.



Numbering among his many skills is relationship restoration. The doctor says his abilities enable him to delve deep into the spiritual realm and bring back a lost lover within three days, despite the length of time the wayward spouse has been away.



“I never thought this would work but to my surprise, I got positive results and I was able to get my wife red- handed .“I advice anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu.



” Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.



“I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone on this blog having similar problem visit Dr. Mugwenu at

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. “I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone on this blog having similar problem visit Dr. Mugwenu at www.mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved,” he added.Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released.



He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.



Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.



Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers , gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.







For consultation call: +254 740637248 The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com









CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



