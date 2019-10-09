Wednesday, October 9, 2019 - Police have arrested a prostitute in Eldoret town, who has been drugging men with a lethal drug that has been christened Kiboko Ya Majini.





The sex worker flocks popular night clubs in the town and lures men to her trap before spiking their drinks with the drug.





After spiking the drink with the drug that causes confusion, she leads the victims to a nearby lodging where she robs them clean.





The drug allegedly causes victims to reveal their Mpesa and bank account pins.





She was found in possession of stolen phones and ATM cards.





The woman is said to have wiped several bank accounts clean after drugging men in night clubs around Eldoret town.





However, forty days of the notorious sex worker recently reached after police nabbed her.



