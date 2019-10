The most famous green lodging is City Park, located off Limuru Road between Parklands and Muthaiga, less than 10 minutes’ drive from the Central Business District.

This place came to the limelight last May when a woman, Janet Wangui Waiyaki was shot dead by police who claimed they caught her having sex with her husband’s nephew, Benard Chege.

The woman’s husband, George Kirubi, later confessed his wife was killed while having sex with her nephew at City Park.

The case is going on.

Witnesses said the car arrived at the park between 9:15am and 9:30am and this was roughly 45 minutes before the shooting happened. The police claimed both occupants were half naked but Ms Waiyaki’s refuted the claims. Motorists, according to sources, prefer having a quickie at the place since it is well hidden and rarely do police patrol the area.