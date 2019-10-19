Saturday October 19, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto on Friday, October 18, lashed out at People Daily, which is owned by MediaMax that is controlled by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family, over its cover story.





The furious DP attacked the publication over its headline, 'Uhuru and Ruto Now Headed for a Clash Over BBI' in which he was perceived to be at war with the initiative.





Taking to social media, Ruto termed the story as utter nonsense, warning the publication against spewing ethnicity in the country.





"Nonsense. The politics of personality cults that breed negative ethnicity and division as it poisons our nation are primitive and beneath us. We will agree as Jubilee established as a national movement which elevates our discourse to the realm of ideas and issues and not personality," he wrote.





The newspaper reported that battle lines had already been drawn within the Jubilee Party before the release of BBI's recommendations on constitutional changes.





"The impending release of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report has reignited factional wars pitting the kieleweke team, that supports the March 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, and the tanga tanga group that supports Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 State House bid.





"The pro-Ruto team views the BBI as a project meant to scuttle the DP’s presidential bid," part of an excerpt from the story read.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



