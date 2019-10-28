Monday October 28, 2019 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has said he did not commit any crime by meeting Mt Kenya leaders on Thursday.





Kiunjuri was criticised for meeting GEMA leaders who were pouring cold water on the Building Bridges Initiative.





President Uhuru Kenyatta has often warned Ministers against politicking, insisting that he will not allow them to derail his agenda for the country.





But in his defence on Sunday, Kiunjuri said that he will always honour calls from Mt Kenya leaders, adding that having served as a legislator, he cannot snub them.





“I was called upon by the legislators from the region to offer guidance on the imminent release of the BBI report, having been a member of the parliamentary Committee on the Constitution that sat in Naivasha in the 10th Parliament and I agreed.”





"If called again by the leaders from the region, I will readily make myself available.”





“We are just trying to ensure that the region's interests are fully catered for in the BBI report.” Kiunjuri said.





Kiunjuri is among 40 Mt Kenya leaders who have threatened to shoot down BBI should it propose the picking of the Executive by Parliament.



