Friday, October 11,2019 - This no-nonsense father shared a video whipping his naughty daughter for posting a raunchy video on WhatsApp status.





The young lady shared a video of herself twerking while wearing nothing but underwear.





When her father came across the video, he went berserk and gave the young lady a thorough beating.





As if that was not enough, he shared the video of the beating he gave his daughter and has told off those criticising him.









In his defense, he is obeying God’s command to spare the rod and spoil the child.





Watch the video below.



