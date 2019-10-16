Wednesday October 16, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta today launched phase 2A of the Standard Gauge Railway in Ongata Rongai and the Nairobi Expressway from JKIA to Westlands along Mombasa Road in Syokimau.





The Head of State was accompanied by Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, his Kajiado counterpart, Joseph Ole Lenku, and Transport CS, James Macharia.





However, conspicuously missing at today’s event was Deputy President William Ruto.





The DP missed out as he stayed at his Karen office in Nairobi, where he hosted the Israeli Ambassador to Kenya, Joseph Oded.





"Discussed matters of mutual interest between Kenya and Israel with Israel Ambassador to Kenya.”





“We are up-scaling our cooperation to enhance commerce, infrastructure development, education, and food security by adopting modern farming practices," Ruto said on Wednesday, October 16th.





Ruto also sought the support of Israel in Kenya's bid for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.





During the launch of the SGR in Ongata Rongai, Nairobi, Kenyatta heaved a thin attack at Ruto and anti-handshake proponents, who he alleged had misinterpreted the Building Bridges Initiative.





"We always face problems as a country and that should not deter us.”





“Kenyans shouldn’t allow politicians to dupe them.”





“We must brace ourselves for a tough time and soldier forward.”





"I know and believe that we have the ingredients to make a better country.”





“We must join hands together and not compete against each other," Kenyatta rallied for unity.



