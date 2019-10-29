Tuesday October 29, 2019 - Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has revealed measures taken by the Government to prevent further tragedies at the Likoni Channel following the drowning of Mariam Kighenda and her four-year daughter, Amanda Mutheu.





Speaking during an interview, Oguna said that the driver and the occupants of a vehicle would be required to step out of the vehicle once aboard the ferry.





"There’s also order in how people get into the ferry as compared to what was there before," he stated.





However, according to residents, the order for drivers and occupants had not been enforced at the ferry.





"The ramp is still not fixed.”





“The only thing they have done is to put a chain that is meant to stop vehicles in the event they roll back," one of the residents who use the ferry revealed.





On Wednesday, October 23rd, a report tabled by Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, revealed the poor state of the five ferries operated by the Kenya Ferry Services.





Describing the vessels as potential death traps, the Senate report declared MV Kwale, MV Nyayo, MV Kilindini, MV Harambee and MV Likoni as dysfunctional and unseaworthy vessels.



