Monday, October 28, 2019 - Power blackouts due to scheduled maintenance may be a thing of the past after Kenya Power launched Live Line Programme with equipment that will allow technicians to fix problems on transmission lines without having to disconnect power supply.





Speaking during the launch, acting Kenya Power CEO and MD, Jared Othieno, said:





“The number of planned shutdowns will significantly reduce following today’s launch as we will deploy more live line maintenance equipment and manpower to major towns & other areas where the network is highly concentrated across the country,"





“For a long time, our customers have demanded a reliable & stable power supply. I am happy to report that we have listened to them and through the Live Line Programme, we will be able to enhance the stability of power across the country,"





The project is sponsored by the World Bank and included the training of about 144 technicians who will be deployed around the country.





See photos below.