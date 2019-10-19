NIGHTMARE SPELLS, DREAM SPELLS, MAGIC SPELLS



+254740637248





Nightmare spells



Nightmares are any day (read night) frustrating. We always need a good peaceful slumber to wake up the next day afresh to take on the challenges of life in a positive spirit. This is why we wish “good night” to near and dear ones as we retire to bed at night. But then, all of us have experienced nightmares at some point in our lives. Reasons could be many and varied, ranging from stress to insecurities to depression to fear and so on. The good thing is that you have nightmare spells that can help one to get rid of the bad dreams.



You can carry on the nightmare spell on yourself or on somebody else when that person is suffering from fearful dreams at night. However, these kinds of spells will also enable you to give a poor night to someone. Yes, it’s true that we should not be the cause of nightmare for somebody but then at times some people are evil enough to make our life a living hell. In such situations, you can punish those baddies with a nightmare spell.



There is a wide range of nightmare spells to choose from. One of them is to stop nightmare with the help of candles. To do the spell, you would need 1 small white candle and 1 silver or white ribbon.



It has to be done on a moonlit night as you would be praying to the moon. A lot of spells are carried outdoors but this one can be done in your room. Close all the lights. Sit down and tie up the candle with ribbon. Light it up & place it just before you. Focus on the flame till the eyes get closed naturally. Relax and try to visualize places or times that make you happy. As you start feeling comfortable with your visualization, move to the window with your candle & look up straight at the dark sky. Then, you will start chanting the spell. The spell is like a prayer to the moon to make your dreams beautiful. You must repeat that chant again and again which will help you to absorb more energy. Once you are full of energy, release it all over. Then, just put off the flame & take out the ribbon. Tie up that ribbon around your wrist. You can wear it for a few nights till you stop having the nightmares.



As told earlier, there are nightmare spells that give nightmares to other people. To do the spell, you would need tomato juice, one bowl as well as blood & hair of the target person. Simply mix the hair and juice in one bowl. Then, serve the drink to the target person during midnight or noon. As the person drinks the mix, pour the collected blood on your body. The target will start having nightmares within 3 days.



This is to mention here that nightmare spells can’t undo some other nightmare spell. If you want to cast a nightmare spell on somebody on whom a nightmare spell has already been cast- it’s better you wait till the effect from the previous spell is completely over and then you can try your spell.



Email Dr mugwenu at mugwenudoctors@gmail.com



Telephone +254740637248





CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



