Thursday October 24, 2019 -The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is under fire from MPs after it emerged that it is robbing poor Kenyans to facilitate the treatment of the rich in posh private hospitals and even flying them aboard.





NHIF CEO Nicodemus Odongo appeared before the parliamentary health committee on Wednesday to answer to allegations on why a high number of rich Kenyans sought treatment abroad under the insurance fund at the expense of ordinary Kenyans.





The financial reports presented by NHIF before the committee chaired by Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, revealed that the NHIF paid Ksh17 billion for special packages for those who sought treatment overseas in the 2018/2019 financial year.





Reports indicate that NHIF paid private hospitals a whopping Ksh22 billion while government and mission hospitals received Ksh7 billion and Ksh8 billion shillings respectively.





The legislators issued a directive to be presented with the full list of the names of the individuals that were sponsored by the insurance fund to seek treatment overseas.





