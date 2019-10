: Applicants should send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the role and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development through our recruitment portal by clicking on the” tab above on or before. The position title and reference number: MDE/ IP&P/ 2019 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the online application.