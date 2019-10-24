Thursday October 24, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Maina Kamanda'a son-in-law for a top state job in a move that could further raise questions about nepotism in government.





In a gazette notice, Uhuru nominated Danvas Makori to National Cohesion and Integration Commission pending approval by Parliament.





Kamanda, a former Starehe MP, was also nominated to Parliament by the President after losing in nominations to musician Charles Njagua alias Jaguar.





Makori, a former Finance Minister in Governor Mike Sonko's goverment, was sacked by the city hall boss after a slight disagreement.





Uhuru further nominated Samuel Kona, former Rangwe MP Phillip Okundi, Peris Nyutu, former Madera East MP Abdulaziz Ali Farah, Fatuma Tabwara, former Vihiga Woman Rep Dorcas Kedogo as members.





Clergyman Samuel Kobia is expected to take over as Chairman NCIC following his nomination. The team was previously headed by Francis Ole Kaparo.





Makori, who is married to Kamanda's daughter, was accused by Sonko of working with former Governor Evans Kidero. Sonko also accused him of calling him an academic dwarf.





"One of my CECMs, Danvas Makori, sacking was necessitated by information I obtained, and which he admitted to, that he was in constant communication with people associated with my predecessor who have been sponsoring negative publicity against me," Sonko had said.





