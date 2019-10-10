Territory Sales Executive





Job Description

Nation Media Group seeks to recruit experienced and self-motivated individuals to fill the position of Territory Sales Executive in the Circulation department:

Reporting to the Area Business Partners, the Territory Sales Executives will work with the Circulation team to maximise on newspapers’ sales opportunities through accurate orders setting, close customer contact and feedback from the distribution area.

Responsibilities

· Achieving revenue and volume budgets;

· Managing Returns /unsold newspapers;

· Organising and driving circulation operations through field sales visits to vendors and agents in order to maximize on opportunities for copy sales;

· Ensuring efficient management of the value chain;

· Identifying potential sales outlets and liaising with NCD for correct deliveries;

· Reviewing weekly payments with the distributor, collecting payment cheques on due dates and ensuring the cheques reach the Circulation Accountant;

· Organising client relationship programmes in liaison with Area Business Partner, the distributor, agents and vendors.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Business Management or a business related field;

· At least 3 years’ experience in FMCG ‘environment;

· A valid riding license;

· Analytical, self -driven and love to be measured on performance;

· Demonstrable passion for sales and marketing;

· Understanding of the dynamics and complexity of print sales and circulation;

· People management skills.





Sales Coordinator (Mwanaspoti)

Job Description

Mwananchi Communications Limited, a subsidiary of Nation Media Group and publishers of leading Tanzania newspapers, Mwananchi, Mwanaspoti, The Citizen and various online products is looking for motivated and highly experienced individuals to fill the position of Sales Coordinator, Mwanaspoti Kenya.

The Job holder will support the NMG- Kenya sales team in developing, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating sales and marketing strategies aimed at increasing market share and sales revenue for Mwanaspoti Kenya newspaper.

Responsibilities

Identify and execute the identified sales opportunities in the market in order to achieve the sales budget;

Respond and pre-screen potential new clients/partners as well as assist end-users seeking partnerships across the country;

Maintain Customer Accounts timely and accurately with the most current information;

Nurtures business relationships with business partners;

Assists in the identification of strategic business partners that are in line with Mwanaspoti brand;

Grows long-term relationships with clients and capitalises on equity and partnership opportunities;

Ability to seek and develop new business and maximize all possible opportunities to increase sales.

Accurately forecasts revenue, profitability and sets expectations upward regarding revenue and profitability projections.

Qualifications

BSc/BA in Business Administration or relevant field; certification in sales or marketing will be an asset;

Experience in using MS office tools with excellent verbal and written communication skills

Team player with high level dedication and integrity;

3 to 5 years working experience as sales coordinator or administrative positions with an aptitude in problem solving;

Self-motivated, agile, flexible person with skills and knowledge of customer care services.

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, apply online at http://www.nationmedia.com/careers/ on or before October 14, 2019.