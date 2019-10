Identify and execute the identified sales opportunities in the market in order to achieve the sales budget;Respond and pre-screen potential new clients/partners as well as assist end-users seeking partnerships across the country;Maintain Customer Accounts timely and accurately with the most current information;Nurtures business relationships with business partners;Assists in the identification of strategic business partners that are in line with Mwanaspoti brand;Grows long-term relationships with clients and capitalises on equity and partnership opportunities;Ability to seek and develop new business and maximize all possible opportunities to increase sales.Accurately forecasts revenue, profitability and sets expectations upward regarding revenue and profitability projections.