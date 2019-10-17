Thursday, October 17, 2019- At least 8 vehicles collided on the busy Thika Superhighway on Thursday morning causing a massive traffic snarl-up.





The bizarre pile up involved six buses (PSVs) and two personal cars near Muthaiga area.





One of the buses that was involved in the accident is said to have skidded off the slippery road which was caused by the morning rain and hit the guard rail.





According to police on the scene, o ncoming vehicles collided with the bus and then stalled in the middle of the road due to poor visibility.





Fortunately, no major injuries were reported.





Check out the photos below.



