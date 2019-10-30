Wednesday October 30, 2019 - National Super Alliance (NASA) lead strategist, David Ndii, has said Deputy President William Ruto is better than the man who will be chosen by Kiambu mafia to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Kiambu mafia comprises of selfish fat billionaires from Mt Kenya who think they own Kenya and think the Presidency is their birth right.





The Kiambu mafia led by Uhuru have already sent signals that they will endorse NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the fifth President of Kenya.





Sharing his thoughts on social media on Tuesday, Ndii, who is an Oxford trained economist, said Ruto is better than the man who will be endorsed by the Kiambu mafia.





Ndii said Ruto was a better presidential candidate for the 2022 General Elections than the Kiambu Mafia if citizens were to choose between the two.





“Let me make myself clear. If Kiambu mafia had revealed in ’78, country would have imploded in the 80s.”





“Moi’s inclusive politics saved the country, corruption and incompetence was the price.”





“IF AND ONLY IF choice is Ruto vs Kiambu mafia, Ruto is the lesser evil, just as Moi was,” Ndii said.



