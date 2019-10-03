Thursday October 3, 2019 - A section of Jubilee Party and National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia, over the Likoni Ferry accident on Sunday, where a mother and her child drowned into the Indian Ocean.





The leaders led by Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali, asked the President to sack Macharia because of laxity in carrying out a swift rescue mission.





According to Mohammed, the Government was to blame for the incident because it is always fully in charge of the ferry operations.





“Miriam Kigendi and her daughter Amanda have been killed by the Government of Kenya.”





“This is because it is the same Government that is always in charge of operations at the ferry.”





“The two died while calling out for help.”





“Officials from the Kenya Maritime, KPA, Kenya ferry, Kenya Coast Guards and the Transport CS James Macharia should all be sacked,” Moha said in a press conference attended by Jubilee and NASA lawmakers.





Miriam and her child drowned on Sunday evening but their bodies are still rotting at the bottom of the sea five days later with Kenya Ferry Services and Kenya Navy doing nothing to retrieve the two.



