Saturday, October 5, 2019- DCI detectives on Saturday arrested three police officers who are accused of raiding a lodging in Eastleigh’s 2nd street in Nairobi and robbing two businessmen Sh6 million.





The suspects CPL Wilson Cheruiyot, PC Daniel Kiokorir and PC Alex Kandie were arrested alongside a Cameroonian national.





Another rogue cop identified as PC Mwaniki is still on the run and detectives are looking for him.





Detectives recovered Sh3.5 million out of the Sh6 million stolen which was in dollars.





The two businessmen had checked into a lodging on the 2nd Street Avenue when six gunmen broke into their room and ordered them to surrender the money they had.





They surrendered the 60,000 US dollars and the six thugs left immediately without any fracas.





The businessmen raised alarm which caught the attention of Pangani detectives who were on patrol.





The detectives managed to arrest the four only to realize the three were police officers attached to Kayole police station.







