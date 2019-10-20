

Sunday, October 20, 2019-Nairobi Women representative Esther Passaris has for the first time revealed the real identity of her parents as she turns 55 years.





Passaris shared photos of her parents on twitter and revealed that her father is Greek national and her mother is a Dutch Woman.





She went on to thank them for supporting her and being there for her throughout her life journey.





“55 years ago today, the love between a young handsome Greek man and a Kenyan Dutch woman brought me into this world. Never missing any milestones, always there to support me in the face of challenges & controversies, I celebrate my parents for raising me the best that they could.” she wrote in her post





The former beauty queen also explained why she has a Kikuyu name -Muthoni stating that her grandmother was a Kenyan of Kikuyu descent.





Her father turned 77 last week and to mark his special day, Passaris bought a cake with words written, “Happy birthday daddy, papou. We love you.”









See the photos below.



