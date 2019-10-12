Saturday October 12, 2019

-Embattled Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader, Abdi Guyo has said his life in danger.





Addressing a press conference on Friday, while flanked by Members of County Assembly allied to Jubilee Party, the Majority leader asserted fear over his life.





Guyo claimed that a group of youths allegedly hired by the embattled speaker of Nairobi County Beatrice Elachi had clear instructions to hurt him.





He went ahead to say that if anything bad happens to him the Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko should be held liable.





“I want to state that my life is in danger, and what transpired yesterday was very unfortunate. And the goon who came yesterday there they seem to have had very clear instructions to what they were supposed to do.





The core instruction was to hurt me but I thank God they didn’t hurt me. I want to state here today that if anything happens to me Governor Sonko should be held liable,” said Guyo.





Early this week, Sonko accused Guyo of meddling with the leadership of his county hence making it hard for him to run his government.



