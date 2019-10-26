Saturday, October 26, 2019 - This South African slay queen has caused chaos on social media after she paraded her yummy assets on Instagram.





The well-endowed lass shared a video flaunting her money-makers from all angles and men can’t have enough of her.





South Africa has been making headlines recently for all the wrong reasons and it seems their well-endowed ladies have taken it upon themselves to end xenophobia by engaging men in a big campaign.





Thirsty men are contemplating booking the first flight to South Africa already for this and more.





See the photos and video below.











