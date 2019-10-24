



Thursday, October 24, 2019 - Celebrated Kenyan radio personality, Maina Kageni, has opened up about his own personal experience with succession battles following the death of his father.





The Classic 105 presenter was discussing the inheritance battles witnessed among families whenever the husband passes on without a will.





Maina revealed that his father passed away when he was two years old and while he left behind a will, he entrusted the properties to trustees.





“My dad died when I was two years old. Luckily for him, he left behind a will and after his death, it was entrusted to trustees,” he said.





“Immediately I turned 21, the properties were transferred to me.”





According to the veteran radio host, his late father should have transferred the properties to his mother.





“My dad was guilty. Why did he not leave everything to my mother?” he posed.

His co-host, comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Mwalimu King’angi said the only inheritance he received from his father was his mother.





“The only thing my dad left me was my mum. You finish school and you realise that responsibilities are waiting for you. The minute you lower your loved one’s body into his/her grave, you immediately start thinking of all the debts one has to pay,” he said.





Kingangi went on to state that succession battles among the rich in Kenya are just unfortunate pointing out to the latest case involving the family of the late politician and businessman, John Michuki.





“Look at the Michukis, (JM) Kariukis and (Njenga) Karumes and see how they keep fighting in court,” he said.





“It hurts me so bad because I know that these men worked hard for their money. Look at the case of John Michuki. He only has six kids yet he had properties worth billions.





“Why can’t they just agree among themselves on how to share the property?”





The late politician owned a business empire that comprised real estate, hotel industry, insurance and farming with estimated net worth of Sh5 billion.



