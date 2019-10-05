Sunday October 6, 2019-

President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained that his handshake with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is the best thing that happened to Kenya since there is calm and peaceful environment for businesses to thrive on.





Speaking at the funeral of the former chairman of the defunct OlKejuado County Council, Daniel Kasirimo Ole Muyaa on Saturday, Uhuru said that he is committed to ensuring there is peace and unity in the country.





He pledged to continue working with Raila and his allies for the sake of economic empowerment of Kenyans.





The Head of state also urged leaders to emulate the late civic leader and several of his peers who stood for the national values of peace and unity.





“The President reiterated that his cooperation with opposition leaders is underpinned by the understanding that national unity is important for the achievement of the country’s development objectives. He said growth and progress cannot be achieved when the country is divided,” State House said in a tweet.





Uhuru and Raila buried their hatchet after a controversial October 26, 2017, repeat presidential poll.





The two leaders have since been meeting on several occasions since their union.

However Deputy President William Ruto and his allies are opposed to the handshake.



