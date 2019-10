When I called the number +254740637248, Dr Mugwenu picked and explained to me that he has dealt with a great number of such cases. We arranged for a meeting and what happened next shocked me. Three days later he visited my business premises and to my surprise, he started digging just outside the house and exhumed several pieces of clothes, hair, nails and saliva put in a bottle. Mugwenu was shaking as he was doing this and a crowd had mulled around the house to watch. As he was doing so, Gladys had shut herself inside the houses, her salon was also closed. Two days later, a vehicle came to Gladys' house and we were surprised she was relocating to another place. That was when I realized where the problem lay. I am happy my business is back to normal.