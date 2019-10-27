Sunday October 27, 2019

-Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has claimed that Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri is engaging in politics so that he can be sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





On Thursday, Kiunjuri was among a group of 40 leaders from Mt Kenya, who vowed to shoot down Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) if it adopts a parliamentary system of governance.





According to Kuria, Kiunjuri is is engineering his own sacking from government as a plot to stamp his authority as de facto leader of Mt Kenya.





President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is set to retire in 2022, has often warned ministers against politicking. His impending exit has caused political confusion at his backyard.





Kuria accused Kiunjuri of intentionally engaging in politics so that he can be fired. The move, he adds, will give him political mileage.





Kuria said Kiunjuri wants to become Mt Kenya kingpin and urged Uhuru not fall to his trap of sacking him.



