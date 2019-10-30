Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - Veteran Swahili news anchor, Mwanaisha Chidzuga, is among senior journalists who have been fired by the MediaMax owned TV station, K24.





The Media house associated with DP Ruto and President UHuru, has fired 150 employees in a bid to cut costs and stay afloat.





Mwanaisha, who is married to former Garsen MP, Danson Mungatana, has revealed that she was working part time at K24 and that she will now focus on her thriving catering business.





"For me, K24 TV was part-time.”





“I am a full-time caterer and I own three restaurants.”





“K24 was a hobby and I used to work like 12 hours the whole month," Chidzuga revealed.

"For me, that was a side hustle, I have my main hustle.”





“Right now, I have three restaurants to run, that is where my focus is and I am opening a new one soon, before the end of the year," she added.





Others shown the door include, Business Editor Tony Timase, Swahili Managing Editor , Franklin Wambugu, Head of Sports, Torome Tirike, and Senior Reporter, Frankilin Macharia.





Meanwhile, some journalists poached recently like Betty Kyallo, will have to take a massive pay cut.



