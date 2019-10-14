Monday October 14, 2019 - Former Machakos Senator Muthama, has rubbished advice given to him by Kamba leaders, stating that politicians in Kenya often focused on trivialities instead of substantial development issues.





This is after he was advised to step out of Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper Party and focus on his own political ambitions ahead of the 2022 General Elections.





Speaking at the burial of nominated MCA, Anne Wairumu, on Saturday at Matungulu Constituency, the leaders accused Kalonzo's party of the inability to run free, fair and transparent party nominations and urged Muthama to bolt out.





However, Muthama has viewed this advice as misplaced, saying he is in Wiper to stay and his 2022 Presidential candidate is Kalonzo Musyoka.





According to Muthama, he is not in competition with Kalonzo or anyone and quitting for him is not an option.





"Hii ni chuki tu ya Wakenya (This is just typical Kenyan hatred).”





“In this country, if you are not seen fighting your brother, then you are not doing the right thing.”





“Unless you are not stealing, then you are not doing the right thing,” stated Muthama.



