Saturday October 26, 2019 -Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has criticised leaders from Mt. Kenya region over remarks that they have been exchanging over the Building Bridges Initiative.





In a twitter message, Ngunyi scorned the leaders for displaying their ignorance in fighting over a report that was yet to be made public.





"If BBI Kenya report is not out yet, what are we discussing? Central Kenya MPs are just exchanging ignorance," Ngunyi tweeted.





On Wednesday, a group of Central Kenya leaders numbering 40 vowed to shoot down the BBI report if certain conditions were not met.





The MPs and Senators, led by nominated MP Isaac Mwaura and Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, announced irreducible minimums regarding the highly-anticipated document.





"The BBI report is almost out and like everyone else, we had presented several ideas from our people that we wanted to be included in the report," stated the politicians.





"Everyone has a right and there must be unity of all Kenyans, for us to progress as a nation. The report must consider our presentation and our lamentations on how national resources are shared," Mwaura cried.





