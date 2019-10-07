Monday October 7, 2019 - ODM leader, Raila Odinga, found an unlikely ally in Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who came out to defend his decision to direct that dredging activities cease at the coast to pave way for the recovery efforts of bodies of the Likoni Ferry tragedy victims.





According to reports, Murkomen agreed with Raila's actions at the Coast, saying that the directive should not be an issue of discussion.





"If by stopping the dredging the issue can be addressed, so be it.”





“If the orders will help retrieve the bodies, so be it," he was quoted.





He instead called for people to focus their energies on the recovery of the bodies, an exercise that has now moved into its second week.





Murkomen also urged leaders and all those who were complaining about the directive to instead push for a lasting solution to the problems dogging Coast residents, like a bridge over the Likoni channel.





Murkomen's words come at a time when many jubilee politicians, especially those allied to Deputy President William Ruto, have criticised Raila's decision, saying that he had no locus to give such orders because he is only the Opposition leader.



