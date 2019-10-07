Monday October 7, 2019 - Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, has pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to visit Mau Forest and see how Environment CS, Keriako Tobiko, is mistreating Kenyans who are being evicted from the water tower.





Speaking on Sunday, Murkomen, who is also the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, said Keriako Tobiko was running a concentration camp in Narok South with the help of Rift Valley Regional Coordinator, George Natembeya.





Murkomen vowed to continue fighting for the rights of people, accusing the two of allegedly torturing the people of Mau.





"I want to urge the President, Please come and help these people.”





“Tobiko and his team are running a concentration camp where they are torturing them," Murkomen said.





"Those who believe I should not talk are misguided.”





“Let us help the Government in the morning and in the afternoon, I will not hesitate to correct the same people working for Government," Murkomen added.





President Uhuru Kenyatta has remained mum about the Mau Forest eviction saga, with his deputy, William Ruto, also keeping away.



