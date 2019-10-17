Thursday, October 17, 2019 - After keeping Kenyans guessing for years, ex-Citizen TV political reporter and anchor, Jacque Maribe, has confirmed that Eric Omondi is her baby daddy.





The embattled media girl, who is a chief suspect in the murder of late business-woman Monica Kimani, posted a photo hanging out with Eric Omondi during son’s graduation and captioned it,





“ Family first. Happy graduation day Zahari. We, mum and dad @ericomondi are proud of you!!





Kenyans thought Dennis Itumbi was Jacque Maribe’s baby-daddy but she has confirmed that Eric Omondi is the lucky dude who made her swallow a live seed.