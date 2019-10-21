Monday, October 21, 2019

-Former Citizen TV political reporter and anchor, Jacque Maribe, received endless backlash when she received the Head of State Commendation from President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.





A lot of Kenyans felt that the controversial TV girl, who exhibits slay queen behaviors, didn’t deserve the honour from the head of state.





However, Jacque claims that she deserved the title and slammed haters, saying that they don’t understand the process of awarding Citizens like her with HSC titles.





Jacque took to her Instagram page when her close friend Dennis Itumbi , who also faced a lot of backlash when he was awarded the Head of State Commendation, appeared for a an interview on K24TV on Sunday night and made a post saying ,”

My bestie

@dennisitumbi

is having a convo on K24 Punchline. Question is he and I among others got HSC awards. Problem is people don't research how these awards are given. Riswa! Tunaelewa! Mungu mbele. Well done sweetie

@dennisitumbi



