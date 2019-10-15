Tuesday October 15, 2019 - It appears that Murang'a Senator, Irungu Kang'ata, has changed his mind on supporting the ODM candidate for the upcoming Kibra by-elections.





This is after he said that it's wrong for Jubilee Party members to contradict the party's directive on elective matters, a clear indication that he now supports Jubilee candidate, McDonald Mariga.





This comes at a time when some members of the party have openly endorsed a rival candidate in the Kibra parliamentary race, where Jubilee has fronted McDonald Mariga.





Led by nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, the group has thrown its weight behind Imran Okoth of ODM.





However, Kang’ata said that endorsing the rival candidate goes against the Political Parties Act and is punitive.





"There is a problem there because the law says that one has to follow the decision of their party (Hapo iko mushkil maana sheria inasema mtu afuate maamuzi ya chama chake)," he said.





While endorsing Raila Odinga’s candidate, Imran Okoth, last month, Kang’ata said that having served in Parliament with Imran's late brother, Ken Okoth, before his (Ken) death in July, he will be supporting Imran in the spirit of their friendship.





He also supported the handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.





"I support the handshake since it has enhanced the war on graft. We can even access top state officials now (Mimi nasupoort handshake maana imewezesha vita dhidi ya ufisadi. Sasa tunafikia hadi wale wakubwa serikalini)," he added.



