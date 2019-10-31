



Thursday, October 31, 2019 - Media personality Mwanaisha Chidzuga is clearly living her best life despite being among the senior journalists fired by struggling K24 TV on Wednesday.





This is after the veteran Swahili news anchor took to Instagram to share a loved up photo with her husband and former Garsen MP, Danson Mungatana, during a romantic date night.





Mwanaisha, who revealed that she will now focus on family and her catering business, was all smiles as she stared into Mungatana’s eyes like a teenager in love.





“Hi Good people I want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support @k24tv #K24Wikendi but again God has other bigger plans for me away from K24tv.





“It’s been a great experience for me working with a great team of journalists and the shows I have hosted have been memorable. But now I have to focus on my passion #Eventsandcatering.





Mwanaisha runs three eateries that are thriving in the city and according to her, K24 was just a side hustle.





“I am a full-time caterer and I own three restaurants.”





“K24 was a hobby and I used to work like 12 hours the whole month," Chidzuga revealed.

"For me, that was a side hustle, I have my main hustle.”





“Right now, I have three restaurants to run, that is where my focus is and I am opening a new one soon, before the end of the year," she added.





See the photo below.



