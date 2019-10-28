Monday October 28, 2019 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has blamed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) over the chaos in Kibra on Sunday where he was stoned while campaigning for ANC candidate, Eliud Owalo.





Mudavadi‘s meeting in Kamukunji was disrupted by ODM goons who were chanting the name of ODM candidate, Imran Okoth.





Speaking after the incident, Mudavadi urged IEBC to take action against the candidate who sponsored the rowdy youths saying that they are known by the public.





“The IEBC should not sit on its hands on this matter.”





“The perpetrators of violence are known, and the sponsor too.”





“It should intervene before victims feel helpless and engage in retaliatory attacks to protect themselves,” he said.





While assuring residents that his team will continue campaigning peacefully, the former Vice President accused the perpetrators of resulting to violence after sensing defeat.





“Kibra has experienced mature and peaceful campaigns so far.”





“But some parties used to unleash violence when put in a corner are now engaging in violence to intimidate voters.”





“They are afraid they have lost the game and must now disrupt it,” Mudavadi noted.



