Wednesday October 2, 2019 - A section of Mt Kenya leaders have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Trade Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, and his Agriculture counterpart, Mwangi Kiunjuri, for failing coffee and tea farmers in the region.





Addressing a Press Conference on Wednesday, the over 20 lawmakers accused Munya of failing the President in the manner he is handling the issue of marketing tea and coffee resulting into farmers fetching reduced prices every year.





The legislators also faulted Kiunjuri for allowing exploitation of poor farmers at the expense of known brokers making a killing at the Kenya Tea Development Authority.





“Where you see smoke there is fire,” Kuria said when asked if sponsoring impeachment of the Cabinet Secretaries involved is part of their strategy.





“We are demanding better prices for our tea, we want the Government to start taking our farmers seriously,” added Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro.





Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, said Uhuru meant well for both tea and coffee farmers but he is being intentionally let down by members of his Cabinet entrusted with the mandate of streamlining the ailing sector.





“Since Munya was given the Trade docket, he has never set foot in any tea factory to engage with the farmers all they do is to appoint task forces of technocrats who have no idea.”





“We voted for this Government to a man yet the CS given the mandate is sleeping on the job,” Rigathi said.



