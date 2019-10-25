Friday October 25, 2019 - A close confidante of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga has warned Mt Kenya leaders against dismissing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





On Thursday over 40 lawmakers from the mountain, vowed to shoot down BBI if it proposes a parliamentary system of governance.





But in a fast rejoinder, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajawang s aid that "Kenya is bigger than Mt Kenya" and politicians from the region should not be seen to compel the nation to do things to impress it.





Kajwang also castigated the group for making premature declarations about a report which is yet to be released, and whose content remains unknown.





“Let’s not jump the gun. Let’s wait for the report to come out so that we can talk about it with authority. All these talks and ultimatums are premature,” Kajwang stated.



