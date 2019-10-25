Friday October 25, 2019-

A close lieutenant of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has castigated Mt Kenya leaders for threatening to oppose Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) if it proposes Parliamentary system of government.





Under parliamentary system of governance, MPs will be electing Prime Minister and his four deputies.





On Thursday, about 40 politicians from Mt Kenya threatened to block the report implementation should it adopt a parliamentary system of government.





But speaking on Friday, ODM chairman, John Mbadi said the group is working with the anti-handshake team to frustrate peace in the nation.





The Suba South lawmaker questioned their honesty with the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila, which gave birth to the BBI and its taskforce.





He wondered how the group managed to come up with the idea that Kenyans don't want a return to the parliamentary system, yet they have not been seen collecting views from Kenyans.





“I don’t know where they have done their public hearing to know that their people don’t want a parliamentary system, unless some have a plot to scuttle the work of BBI," Mbadi said.



