Wednesday October 30, 2019 -Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has cautioned President Uhuru Kenyatta against fully trusting ODM leader Raila Odinga, stating that there was a chance he would deceive him.





Speaking yesterday during an interview, Murkomen mentioned that while the Jubilee Party had no problem with Uhuru and his decisions, they don’t trust his partner in the handshake-Raila Odinga.





"The constant factor in the history of broken promises is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and we thus caution the people in the country based on his history," he claimed.





He narrated that Raila walked into KANU in 2002 and NARC in 2007 to build bridges but he ruined both parties and left just as they were falling apart.





"Nothing stops us from cautioning the nation about the deceit of those we are working with.

Nevertheless, it does not mean that just because someone is deceitful, it does not stop us from evangelizing to them to change their ways, Murkomen sensationally stated.





The Senate Majority Leader was also concerned by calls from Raila to change the Constitution and introduce a new system of governance.





He claimed that the handshake did not mean that President Kenyatta trusted the ODM leader, but that it was a way to start building trust between them bit by bit.





"I voted for President Kenyatta thrice because I have no doubt that he has the best interests for the country as he has proven in the past, but I don't think that the President had a choice of extending a hand to the former PM because you make a country better by dealing with your worst competitors and bad behaviours," he stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



