Thursday October 10, 2019-

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has laughed at Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders for demanding an updated voter register for Kibra constituency.





On Wednesday, ODM leaders led by chairman,John Mbadi and Secretary General , Edwin Sifuna marched to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) offices at Anniversary Towers where they demanded an updated register of Kibra constituency electorate.





But commenting on social media, Kuria noted that ODM made a mistake by abandoning their rigorous quest for electoral reforms and opting to 'enjoy red carpet' given to them after the handshake.





Kuria said he had cautioned ODM to stick to the goal of fighting for electoral reforms and seek more support from like-minded leaders of other parties in order to achieve the objectives of the same.





"I warned them before that we must all work together consistently to reform and strengthen IEBC and to learn from past mistakes. As a member of the Windsor Kiraitu-Orengo committee on IEBC reform, I suggested in 2016 that the committee be converted into a long term bipartisan committee to oversee continuous electoral reform."





"My proposal was passed by a leading Jubilee honcho in Parliament [but] ensured it was removed from the final report. Did you imagine 2022 will be conducted by Nchuri Ncheke, Miyoot Elders or Kamagambo Chiefs?" Kuria said in a Facebook post.





He told ODM to stop giving IEBC unnecessary demands and wait for the out come of Kibra by election slated for November 7.



