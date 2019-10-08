Tuesday October 8, 2019 -Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has shed light on the apparent shifting of allegiances by leaders drawn from the Mt Kenya region.





Speaking during an interview, Kuria claimed that most of the leaders were increasingly siding with DP William Ruto and not President Uhuru Kenyatta.





According to Kuria, many people find Ruto more accessible than the president despite him hailing from the region.





He also added that the leaders from the region find "love" in the Deputy President.





"Looking at a region so endowed in terms of political strength and many other issues but now horribly divided, it is a pity. (It is divided by the) so-called kieleweke and tangatanga."





"Most of them, from what I discern, are saying that they are going to where they find love. I think he showers them with love," disclosed Kuria.





"So you are saying that leaders are gravitating towards the Deputy President because of access and love?" posed the interviewer to which Kuria comfortably answered in the affirmative.





Ruto has reportedly upped his visits to the Central region to solidify his political armor in readiness for the 2022 presidential battle.





