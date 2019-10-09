Monday October 9, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has hit out at Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, for declaring October 10th a public holiday.





In a Gazette notice on Tuesday, Matiangi announced that October 10th will be a public holiday to mark Moi Day.





"The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has noted the increased public debate on whether or not October 10 is a public holiday...Going by this (High Court) decision therefore, 10th of October shall be a public holiday," Dr Matiang'i stated.





But Kuria termed Matiang’i’s declaration a waste of time, arguing that the move will hinder economic activities in the country.





Kuria said it is wrong to have two public holidays in a span of 10 days.





''CS Fred Matiangi is totally wrong.”





“To have two public holidays in 10 days is a horrific luxury which will dent our rickety economy through lost productivity.”





“More so to celebrate 24 years of misrule and despotism. Wrong!'' Kuria said.



