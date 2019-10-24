Thursday, October 24, 2019 - Bayer East Africa has joined companies that have recently been cutting down human capital due to hard times in the economy.





The Germany-based conglomerate is set to lay off several employees after its acquisition of Monsanto last year.





Managing Director, Laurent Perrier, said some employees will have to be sent home as their positions are declared redundant but did not reveal the number of those affected.





“Job cuts are expected when two firms come together.”





“I will not say there will be no job cuts, this is not true,” said Mr. Perrier in an interview last week.





“The idea is not to cut jobs for the sake of it, we cut when there is redundancy in positions,” he added.





Bayer deals with pharmaceuticals, consumer health and crop science while Monsanto Kenya was a leading supplier of hybrid seed brands in large-acre crops like maize, cotton and oilseeds - soybeans and canola.





This adds to the worsening unemployment crisis in the country w ith over 2,500 job cuts announced over the last two months by various companies.





Last week, Finlays announced that its Directors had decided to close operations at two of its flower farms in Chemirei and Tarakwet, a move that will see over 1,000 employees sent home by Christmas.





Other companies that have laid off staff or have already notified employees of the looming layoffs, citing the need to trim payrolls include Betin, SportPesa, Air Afrik, East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC), Telkom Kenya, Stanbic Bank of Kenya and East African Breweries Limited (EABL).



